Our mission is to make science open – so that scientists can collaborate better and innovate faster to deliver solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet. 

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience.

Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a constructive peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,700 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. ​

Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we’re leading the transition to open science.​

We put the researcher at the center

Scientists power modern society. That's why every decision we make starts with one consideration: what’s best for the researcher – the people doing the science? Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with the best, the fastest, and the most efficient publishing experience.  

This approach forms the basis of our five values.

 

Our employees, known as ‘Frontons’, are passionate about science and its impact on the world. Whether we work in publishing, technology or business support, we all contribute to our mission. 

 

Our teams

Our publishing teams support Frontiers’ global community of editors, reviewers, and authors to publish impactful scientific research that is open for all. From launching a journal and commissioning content, to conducting peer review and publishing an article, our experienced teams are on hand at every stage of the publishing process. They also collaborate directly with institutions and societies to help more researchers publish open access.

The publishing teams cover journal launch and development, research integrity, review operations, production, partnerships, and business intelligence.

Our technology teams build everything in-house ensuring a fast, efficient, and highly scalable open science platform customized to the needs of the research community. The teams are continuously innovating, using the latest custom-built tools and artificial intelligence to improve the way research is evaluated, published, and communicated. 

The technology teams cover application support, IT infrastructure, data intelligence, product management, software engineering, and cyber security.

Our marketing and communications teams develop the Frontiers brand and help spread the word about our products and services. They use promotional strategies to ensure research published in Frontiers journals achieves maximum visibility and impact, allowing more people to benefit from the latest scientific discoveries.

The marketing and communications teams cover corporate communications, science communications, digital marketing, brand management, creative and design, and public relations.


 

Our people teams support and grow Frontiers’ diverse and engaged employee base. The teams handle everything from hiring and onboarding to training and development, always with a focus on employee satisfaction and wellbeing. They also manage our workplaces, ensuring safe, flexible, and efficient offices.

The people teams cover talent acquisition, people experience, learning and development, IT services, and workplace management.

Our business support teams form the operational foundation for our work. They provide vital financial, legal, and administrative support and also manage our objectives and key results framework, helping us define and track strategic company goals.

The business support teams cover accounting and finance, compensation and benefits, payroll, legal, data protection, and business strategy and planning.

Send your resume to our email address
careers@frontiersin.org to be considered for new positions in the future.

 

With a vibrant global team, you will work regularly with teammates in other countries, and with our community of researchers, editors, and authors from around the globe.

Our commitment to healthy lives on a healthy planet also extends to the working environment we provide for our employees. This includes:

Hybrid working
Employees have the flexibility to choose where they want to work, with remote working available as well as our office hubs.

Learning and development
All employees have access to LinkedIn Learning (and Pluralsight for our technology team), an annual personal learning budget, and dedicated L&D time.

Wellbeing
We offer free online yoga classes, an employee assistance plan, access to the Headspace app, and four wellbeing days on top of your annual leave allowance.

Volunteering opportunities
Employees can dedicate three days each year to volunteer for a personal cause or through our volunteering partner platform, Alaya.

Our locations

China

North Taikoo Li
11 Sanlitun Road
TWR N3 3/F
Chaoyang
Beijing
China

United States

Remote working only

Poland

Remote working only

Switzerland

Avenue du Tribunal-Federal 34
1005 Lasuanne
Switzerland

Spain

Paseo de la Habana 9-11
Floor -1, Utopicus Building
28036 Madrid
Espana

United Kingdom

The Yarnwicke
119-121 Cannon Street
London EC4N 5AT
UK

Be part of the publishing revolution and help us transform the way research is published, evaluated, and communicated to the world.

 